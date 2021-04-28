Cloudy icon
54º

Local News

100+ Grosse Pointe Public School teachers call in sick to protest loosened COVID precautions

School board voted to lower what is considered ‘close contact’

Shawn Ley
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Local
,
Local News
,
Michigan
,
Michigan news
,
School
,
Education
,
Michigan School
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Coronavirus
,
Coronavirus in Schools
,
Return To School
,
Wayne County
,
Grosse Pointe
,
Grosse Pointe North
,
Grosse Pointe North High School
,
Michigan Coronavirus
,
Coronavirus in Michigan
,
Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – More than 100 teachers called in sick Wednesday to protest the district’s new COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 116 called in sick, 47 of them at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Instead of having class, Grosse Pointe North High School students waited in the gym until substitute teachers could be brought to the school. Even administration staff got into classes to teach.

Superintendent Gary Niehaus taught a TV Production class and German.

Why did so many teachers stay home?

In a 6-1 vote Monday, the Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education adopted new COVID-19 protocols that lowered the distance for “close contact” between students from six feet to three feet and mandating a 10-day quarantine -- instead of 14 days -- for students in close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

READ: Grosse Pointe school board passes resolution to revise quarantine rules

Sean McCarroll resigned and blasted the school board at Monday’s meeting. He acknowledged that the school board members were sitting further apart than students are in classrooms.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: