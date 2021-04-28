100+ Grosse Pointe Public School teachers call in sick to protest loosened COVID precautions

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – More than 100 teachers called in sick Wednesday to protest the district’s new COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 116 called in sick, 47 of them at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Instead of having class, Grosse Pointe North High School students waited in the gym until substitute teachers could be brought to the school. Even administration staff got into classes to teach.

Superintendent Gary Niehaus taught a TV Production class and German.

Why did so many teachers stay home?

In a 6-1 vote Monday, the Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education adopted new COVID-19 protocols that lowered the distance for “close contact” between students from six feet to three feet and mandating a 10-day quarantine -- instead of 14 days -- for students in close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sean McCarroll resigned and blasted the school board at Monday’s meeting. He acknowledged that the school board members were sitting further apart than students are in classrooms.