Police: Warren man has 6 drinks, drives drunk for 6th time; wife flees into Troy hotel

TROY, Mich. – Police said a woman ran into a Troy hotel yelling that her husband, a Warren man with five previous drunken driving convictions, was trying to kill her because he had six drinks and drove into a ditch.

Troy police officers were called at 5:23 a.m. April 30 to the Holiday Inn at 400 Stephenson Highway, authorities said.

A woman had run into the hotel lobby yelling that her husband was trying to kill her, police said.

Officers spoke with the woman, who told them her husband was drunk and had driven a vehicle into a ditch. When she demanded to be let out of the vehicle, her husband had pulled into the parking lot, stopping over a curb and halfway on the grass, according to authorities.

While officers were speaking with the woman, they said they saw her husband walking out of the hotel lobby. They talked to the 47-year-old Warren man and noticed an odor of alcohol, police said.

He provided his Michigan identification card, and authorities said they later determined that his driver’s license had been suspended and he had a previous conviction for driving with a suspended license.

The man admitted to having three alcoholic drinks and later said it had been six drinks, according to officials.

When police asked him to perform sobriety tests, he performed poorly, authorities said. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, with a result of .267%, police said.