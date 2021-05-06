Henry Ford Health Chief Nursing Executive reflects on Nursing Appreciation Day

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – With Thursday being Nurse Appreciation Day, many around the globe are celebrating the heroes of the hospital.

Local 4 spoke with the Chief Nursing Executive, Barbara Rossmann, who also has many other titles. She’s also the President of Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to work with the team of about 3,300 people that create what it takes to provide care to our patients,” said Rossmann.

She also serves as the Chief Nursing Officer for Henry Ford Health System.

“This is the second time that I’ve had the opportunity to be a chief executive for Henry Ford Health System. I was the Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy for health services trinity health for about four and a half years before being in this role currently, kind-of dual role. So I’ve been privileged through my life and the many facets that nursing is able to touch,” Rossmann added.

She’s had a well decorated career but her journey started in the military.

“I was in the U.S Army Nurse Corps for six years and then came into the civilian world and have been in that since actually the early 70′s,” Rossmann recalled.