Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to offer boater safety classes through summer

MONROE, Mich. – Boating safety classes will be offered at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on certain Saturdays throughout the spring and summer.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced Thursday that the sheriff’s office will hold no-cost boater safety classes this year. Individuals who complete the boating safety course will earn a certificate allowing them to operate a watercraft in Michigan.

Classes are free and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, May 15

Saturday, May 22

Saturday, June 12

Saturday, July 24

Saturday, August 14

Anyone interested in participating must register for a class by calling David Grow at 734-625-4862.

Each class will be limited to 23 people and will be held at the Monroe Township Fire Department, officials said. Participants should bring a lunch and a number 2 pencil with them. Face masks will be required to be worn inside the fire station.

Those interested in the boating classes must be at least 10 years old to obtain a certificate to operate a watercraft with supervision, and at least 14 years old to obtain a certificate to operate a jet ski.

The state of Michigan does enforce age restrictions for the operating of boats and watercrafts.