Inside Michigan’s plan to battle climate change, decarbonize

“For Michigan to avoid the future harms of climate change and to enable the state to take advantage of the ongoing global energy transformation, it’s imperative to transition to carbon neutrality.”

Welcome back to the In This Climate Newsletter! I’m Ken. I launched this newsletter to bring climate change to the neighborhood level. How is climate change impacting Michigan right now -- and how will it impact Michigan in the future? What can we do about it?

We’ll spend some time looking at the issues -- and we’ll seek out solutions. We’ll talk to the experts. We’ll educate ourselves along the way.

In this edition of the newsletter, the first part of a deeper dive into Michigan’s plan to decarbonize -- and how the state plans to battle climate change.

In September 2020, the state announced a new goal to become carbon-neutral by the year 2050, and that Michigan will aim to achieve a 28 percent reduction below 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. As of 2016, Michigan accounted for about 3 percent of total emissions in the U.S., the tenth most for any state.

