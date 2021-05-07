52-year-old Lenawee County woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is seeking the public’s help in locating 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner, who was last seen on the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25.

Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township. According to Crime Stoppers, Warner has had no contact with her family via phone or social media since she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/431Phone, or call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports