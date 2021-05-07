Detroit police Chief James Craig set to retire, sources say

DETROIT – James Craig is set to announce his retirement as chief of the Detroit Police Department, according to sources.

Sources told Local 4 that a press conference will be held Monday.

Craig has been the chief of the Detroit Police Department for the last eight years. He was appointed by Emergency Manager Kevin Orr in July of 2013. He’s the longest running chief in the City of Detroit since Chief Bill Hart.

Several news sources are reporting that Craig could run against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the Republican challenger for governor.

Local 4 reached out to the mayor’s office who said the chief has not indicated to the mayor that he has made any decisions about his future.

Craig came to Detroit after serving as chief of the Cincinnati Police Department for two years. Prior to that he spent two years as chief of the Portland Police Department in Maine.

His career started in Detroit, where he was raised, in 1977. After there was a downsizing of the Detroit Police Department he joined the Los Angeles police force and worked there for 28 years.

