Rochester school district accused of targeting parents fighting for in-person learning

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools and its school board president are already named in a federal lawsuit accusing them of costing a parent her job because she criticized board policies on a return to face-to-face instruction.

The district denies the allegations in that lawsuit. Since Local 4’s report on Monday, other parents have reached out detailing their experiences with the board and administration.

One parent, Meredith McCutcheon, details how the superintendent called the cops on her last summer at her home.

“At that point, they asked me to step outside. I was like ‘What’s going on? I’ve never been in trouble in my life, I’m just a mom,’” McCutcheon said.

The district received a message on its website portal that read, “I will cause chaos in the district, I will get what I want you will listen to my demands and that of my forum. Extend the deadline to August 4, 2020, the parents deserve more time. We will hold out as long as necessary to suit our needs”.

Whoever wrote it signed McCutcheon’s name, and the email address and phone number were not hers. The district could not track the IP address.

According to a police report, Superintendent Robert Shaner viewed the message as a direct threat and called police wanting McCutcheon charged. He also sent out a letter to the entire district informing them of a threat. McCutcheon was told she could not contact the school board while the investigation was ultimately dropped.

