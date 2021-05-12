Warren police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for kidnapping

WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from inside a Subway restaurant.

Warren police said that 31-year-old Adrian Lamar Brown cut off a court-ordered tether before the abduction on Tuesday. The victim has been found safe. She was released about eight hours after she was abducted.

Police said Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police are worried that he may kidnap someone else.

Brown was sentenced for unlawful imprisonment on May 5 and cut off his GPS tether the next day, according to police.

He was last seen in a burgundy SUV with Florida plates and a shattered back window. Police in Detroit discovered a vehicle on fire early Wednesday morning and believe it could have been the one he was using.

Police said the vehicle was burned so badly they had to wait until it cooled off to start trying to get the VIN number to see if it’s the same vehicle.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

