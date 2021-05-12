Woman abducted in Warren found safe, suspect still at large

DETROIT – “I would have felt like I saw my life flashing before my eyes,” said Candy Kreger who lives in the Warren based area where a woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon.

Warren police say Michelle Jackson was working at Subway when her ex-boyfriend showed up said he had a gun and forced the woman into his car.

Since the incident happened at the Subway on 9 Mile Road near Schoenherr Road Tuesday afternoon Jackson was released. However, Brown is still on the run.

She was found unharmed and safely recovered. Jackson was brought to the Warren Police Department for an interview.

“You have to be afraid to go into a store gas station because you’re afraid it’s your boyfriend, or anybody,” said Lori Bucholtz, who also lives in the area.

Warren police are looking for Adrian Brown. The 27-year-old woman’s co-worker saw it happen.

They managed to smash the rear window before police say Brown drove off. A cop in an unmarked car got there as this was all unfolding.

“Cop car saw something. Saw car leave parking lot and radio came through,” said Executive Lieutenant David Kriss of the Warren Police Department.

That officer relayed the description of the suspect’s vehicle and there was a brief pursuit before another officer lost the car at 7 Mile Road and I-75.

“The chance to be there is slim. I think it’s divine intervention,” said Kreger.

Police say Brown, 31, was sentenced just last week for unlawful imprisonment of another woman.

“That’s obviously a huge cause for concern. The fact he was sentenced for this, got a tether knows he’s going to prison, his mindset might well be he doesn’t have much to lose,” said Kriss.