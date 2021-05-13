Oakland County seeks public input on potential reconfiguration of Orchard Lake Road

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. – A busy road in Oakland County might get a new makeover, and residents are being asked to share their input.

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking public input on the study of a potential lane reconfiguration of the busy Orchard Lake Road between Commerce and Middlebelt roads. Officials say the corridor experiences a significant number of crashes, likely due to the road’s lack of a center lane.

RCOC officials say the county has acquired funding to repave the road in 2023, so they are considering alternatives to the existing lane configuration to improve the roadways functionality and safety.

A narrated presentation about the study and lane reconfiguration from RCOC can be seen here.

Orchard Lake Road reconfiguration options include:

Converting the four-lane road to a three-lane road with a center left turn lane,

Turning the four-lane road to an “unbalanced” roadway that would have two westbound lanes, one eastbound lane and a center left turn lane, or

Making no changes to the existing four-lane road without a center left turn lane.

Officials say the funding available for the re-pavement project does not allow for the road to be widened.

Residents can provide feedback on the RCOC’s website right here. Input from the public will reportedly be accepted through June 11.

