Crews to repair 30-inch water main Monday on Farmer Street in Detroit, outages expected

DETROIT – The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is going to repair a 30-inch water main beginning at 12 p.m. Monday on Farmer Street due to a leak.

Officials said several downtown buildings will be out of service or have low water pressure in an eight block area during the repair period. No water service outages or low pressure are expected in other areas of downtown.

The water main near Bates Street began leaking late last week. DWSD informed building owners and managers last week and scheduled the repair for Monday.

Officials are unable to determine how long it will take to repair the leak. They provided a map and the red lines above the map indicate the impact area within the boundaries for the temporary water outage. The green line is the path of the 30-inch water main that has the leak.

During the repair, buildings within the area going north from East Congress Street to East Lafayette Street and from the west at Woodward Avenue to Beaubien Boulevard will be temporarily without water or have low water pressure.

DWSD will provide bottled water to some buildings based on need. DWSD has not issued a boil water advisory. Building owners and businesses will be asked to flush their plumbing for 30 minutes after water is restored to remove any particles that may end up in the water system due to the repair.

Residents or businesses that need assistance can call DWSD at 313-267-8000.

