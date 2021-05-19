Detroit police: child found wandering alone reunited with mother

Detroit police want help finding parents of child who was found wandering alone.

DETROIT – Police said a child who was found wandering in Detroit has been reunited with his mother.

The child was found by a citizen just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Trumbull. He appears to be between 2 to 3 years old, according to police.

He has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs approximately 30 pounds. Police said he appears to be in good physical condition.

The child told police his name is DeShawn. The child is safe at the third precinct at 2875 West Grand Boulevard Detroit, MI 48202.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage