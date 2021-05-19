Kroger: Masks not required for fully vaccinated as of May 20

Kroger announced Wednesday that it no longer will require fully vaccinated customers and most employees to wear a face mask inside its Michigan stores starting Thursday, May 20.

This includes Kroger’s grocery stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices.

“We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” reads the statement from Kroger on Wednesday. “Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.”

Kroger is still requesting that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

Non-vaccinated employees will be required to wear a mask. Employees in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

Michigan, following CDC guidelines, lifted mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, an order going into effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.