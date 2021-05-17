Partly Cloudy icon
LIST: Which Michigan stores still require masks to enter - and which don’t?

Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated in Michigan

John Bechtold puts his face covering on as he passes his storefront sign that lists COVID-19 protective covering required to enter in his retail shop, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
While the mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people in Michigan, businesses can still enforce a mask policy.

As of May 15, fully vaccinated Michigan residents don’t have to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings, but local communities and businesses can keep mask rules in effect. The move came after the CDC issued new guidance on face covering for COVID-19.

Stores that have dropped mask requirements are strongly urging people who are high risk or unvaccinated to wear a mask while shopping. If you don’t see a store listed below, check the door before entering -- most have their policy posted there.

Here’s a look at which stores and businesses are enforcing mask mandates -- and which are not:

Requiring masks

  • Meijer
  • Kroger
  • Whole Foods
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s
  • Petco
  • Ulta
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Rite Aid
  • Apple stores
  • Uber
  • Great Clips
  • Old Navy/Gap

Not requiring masks

  • Target
  • Starbucks
  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Costco
  • Comerica Park
  • Trader Joe’s
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Jolly Pumpkin
  • Hopcat

We’ll keep this list updated as more stores announce decisions on this. Check back for updates.

