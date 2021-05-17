LIST: Which Michigan stores still require masks to enter - and which don’t?

While the mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people in Michigan, businesses can still enforce a mask policy.
As of May 15, fully vaccinated Michigan residents don’t have to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings, but local communities and businesses can keep mask rules in effect. The move came after the CDC issued new guidance on face covering for COVID-19.
Stores that have dropped mask requirements are strongly urging people who are high risk or unvaccinated to wear a mask while shopping. If you don’t see a store listed below, check the door before entering -- most have their policy posted there.
Here’s a look at which stores and businesses are enforcing mask mandates -- and which are not:
Requiring masks
- Meijer
- Kroger
- Whole Foods
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Petco
- Ulta
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Rite Aid
- Apple stores
- Uber
- Great Clips
- Old Navy/Gap
Not requiring masks
- Target
- Starbucks
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Costco
- Comerica Park
- Trader Joe’s
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Jolly Pumpkin
- Hopcat
We’ll keep this list updated as more stores announce decisions on this. Check back for updates.