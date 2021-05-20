Partly Cloudy icon
Police: 40-year-old man shot while carrying groceries into Detroit home, suspect arrested

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

DETROIT – A 36-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a 40-year-old man as he was carrying groceries into his home.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Parkwood Street in Detroit on Wednesday (May 19) at 9 p.m.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to a hospital by medics and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

