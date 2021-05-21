2 toddlers fall from windows in separate incidents, just hours apart in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said parents should be vigilant after two children fell from windows in Detroit Friday.

The first incident happened Friday morning on Bethune Street. Police said the child leaned against a screen and fell from the seventh story window. The child is expected to survive. It was the child’s second birthday.

Authorities said the father left the room, heard a noise, found the screen broken and people standing around the toddler at the base of the building.

Police said the child landed on a bed of new mulch and had some scrapes and bruises, but is expected to be OK.

Original story: Child injured in Detroit after falling from 7th floor window

At about 2 p.m., another young child fell from a second story window along West Grand Boulevard. Police said the 2-year-old was placed on a bed near a window. The window’s screen gave way and the child fell to the ground, breaking its left arm.

Ad

Authorities are urging residents to be mindful of the placement of beds and furniture with small children. Furniture should be placed in the center of the room, away from windows.

More: Detroit news