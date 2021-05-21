Metro Detroit woman organizes 5K in honor of sister battling incurable illness

When a child is going through an illness, the siblings tend to take a backseat -- but they are profoundly affected by everything going on.

A sister who knows that firsthand is doing something to help other families. She’s doing it through the third annual Run Walk N Roll on June 19.

The Sheeran family describes it as going through a storm for years, 21-year-old Elizabeth has been sick for a very long time.

Her sister, Claire Sheeren, founded the Run, Walk n Roll. She said she couldn’t just watch as a complex, progressive and incurable immune disease stripped her sister of her quality of life. She wanted to do something.

The event is a 5K to benefit the palliative care unit at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, a group that doesn’t always see big donations.

The first year, through walking, running and biking -- Sheeren raised $46,000. Last year, even though the event was virtual, she raised $39,000. This year, she’s up to $47,000.

Sheeren said the event is a way to make something beautiful out of all the brokenness and suffering her family, especially her sister, has gone through.

