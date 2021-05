WARREN, Mich. – A lot at the Academy of Warren is being turned into a state-of-the-art playground.

The project was principal Oronde Kearney’s idea. The project is expected to cost $500,000.

The students contributed to the design of the new playground and are helping bring it to life.

The playground will be open in the fall. K-8th grade students helped design the playground.

If you have skills with working with tools and would like to volunteer your time to help build the playground click here.