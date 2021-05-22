Woman behind Still Loading Art & Music Festival at Beacon Park, advocating for inclusivity

DETROIT – Melissa DiVierti is a fireball of energy and inspiration. She’s a Detroiter whose passion takes her to places all around the globe.

“I’m not one of those people that’s comfortable sitting still,” DiVierti said. “I like that hustle. That’s why I split my time from Miami to Detroit to Indonesia and other places.”

For this weekend, May 22-23, her focus is the Still Loading Art & Music Festival at Beacon Park, and she’s not letting anything slow her down.

“We want to do something after not doing something,” she said.

DiVierti has sacral agenesis, which is a rare condition that limits her mobility and any feeling below the waist. It’s why all of her work is to also raise awareness to people with disabilities.

“If half my years are spent having to go through something like this, I want them to be the very best,” she said.

“My festival mission is accessibility for all so people can have inclusivity. Its going to be a techno-art thing but also the people that have a condition can connect with me because I’m disabled but I’m still doing it.”

Visit stillloadingmusicfestival.com for more information on the festival.