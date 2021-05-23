Police investigate nonfatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a 43-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Outer Drive and Kendall Street when he was shot by an unknown person. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

