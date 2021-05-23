Police search for former MSU basketball star in connection with fatal Detroit shooting

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Keith Appling in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, in the 13200 block of Whitcomb, a 66-year-old man got into an argument with a 29-year-old man, which turned physical. Police said the 29-year-old fired multiple gunshots, killing the 66-year-old.

Police said the gunman fled in a tan Buick Regal.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Keith Appling. They consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

