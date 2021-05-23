Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling named by Detroit police as murder suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former MSU basketball star Keith Appling in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Whitcomb, where a 66-year-old man got into an argument with Appling. According to authorities, the altercation became heated and the former point guard fired multiple shots, killing the man.

Police said they believe Appling fled in a newer-model tan Buick Regal.

Sources told Local 4 the confrontation could have happened over a stolen gun.

It isn’t the first time Appling has had legal problems. In 2018, he was sentenced to 18 months probation when police found about 20 grams of heroin in a vehicle he was driving. Before that, he was sentenced to a year behind bars for resisting and obstructing a police officer and for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police consider Appling armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

