Metro Detroit weather update: May 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Few Showers/Storms Rest of Today
- Warm front is moving through this afternoon from the south-southwest.
- This is triggering a few showers that will be around until 9 or 10pm.
- This will be mostly spotty and just rain, but a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.
Rain Chances Tuesday and Wednesday
- Isolated shower or two possible Tuesday in the afternoon, but better chances for showers and storms around the first part of Wednesday.
- Colder Temps. Return.
- The showers and storms early Wednesday come along a cold front.
- This front drops us from the 80s to the 60s by Friday.
More Rain Friday
- Friday is another day with rain showers around.
Holiday Weekend Sneak Peek
- Looking like it’ll be alright.
- Warming from the upper 60s Saturday to the upper 70s Monday.
Other Headlines
Lunar Eclipse
- Happening the morning of Wednesday the 26th 6:02 a.m. – 6:05 a.m.
- SPOILER: Not a great show for us, better show for the western U.S. Especially considering we’ll have clouds/rain around.
Daylight/Sunrise/Sunset To-Knows
- Sunset at 9pm – Friday
- Daylight over 15 hours – Saturday
- Sunrise at 6am - Sunday
