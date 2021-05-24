Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Sunday, May 24, 2021 weather forecast update.
Sunday, May 24, 2021 weather forecast update.

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Few Showers/Storms Rest of Today

  • Warm front is moving through this afternoon from the south-southwest.
  • This is triggering a few showers that will be around until 9 or 10pm.
  • This will be mostly spotty and just rain, but a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Rain Chances Tuesday and Wednesday

  • Isolated shower or two possible Tuesday in the afternoon, but better chances for showers and storms around the first part of Wednesday.
  • Colder Temps. Return.
  • The showers and storms early Wednesday come along a cold front.
  • This front drops us from the 80s to the 60s by Friday.

More Rain Friday

  • Friday is another day with rain showers around.

Holiday Weekend Sneak Peek

  • Looking like it’ll be alright.
  • Warming from the upper 60s Saturday to the upper 70s Monday.

Other Headlines

Lunar Eclipse

  • Happening the morning of Wednesday the 26th 6:02 a.m. – 6:05 a.m.
  • SPOILER: Not a great show for us, better show for the western U.S. Especially considering we’ll have clouds/rain around.

Daylight/Sunrise/Sunset To-Knows

  • Sunset at 9pm – Friday
  • Daylight over 15 hours – Saturday
  • Sunrise at 6am - Sunday

