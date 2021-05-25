Dozens protest woman’s firing at Green Dot Stables in Detroit

DETROIT – Protestors gathered outside the patio as guests dined Monday evening at Green Dot Stables in Detroit.

Christine Turner said she was fired after using the term “light skinned” while joking with co-workers.

As a Black woman, Turner herself identifies with the term “light skinned.” She said she was fired from Green Dot Stables after two White co-workers made a complaint.

In a statement, Green Dot Stables said “We respect the privacy of our employees and do not discuss personnel matters.”

On the first page of its employee handbook, the restaurant said racial jokes will not be permitted and that any employee who violates the policy can be terminated.

“To take a policy that was out in place to protect minorities and people of color and use it against a person of color because a White person was offended is a perfect example of white supremacy,” Turner said.

As families left after having dinner, about two dozen protestors remained near the front entrance.

“I’m sure Christine doesn’t want her job back but they should at least apologize, and make sure they what I like to call ‘repent,’ meaning change your ways,” said Derek Grigsby.

