FBI Detroit continues search for 2 children missing since 2014

DETROIT – The Federal Bureau of Investigations Detroit office is raising awareness on two children who have been missing since 2014 named Kaylah Hunter and Kristian Justice.

Both are being remembered on National Missing Children’s Day.

Anyone with information on the children pictured here is asked to call the FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

READ: Detroit grandmother pleads for safe return of grandchildren missing for 5 years since mother’s death

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports

Ad