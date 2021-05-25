Skyrocketing construction costs making it harder for businesses to thrive

DETROIT – The rising cost of wood, windows, doors and more are putting a lot of pressure on local contractors and homebuilders.

They say those increases could be a threat to everyone who buys anything.

Local 4 News spoke with one local homebuilder who is scratching his head as he tries to navigate through the rise in prices.

“I can honestly say construction is in my DNA,” said Stefan Gailliard, owner of Dag Construction.

He’s seen a lot but nothing like what he’s experienced in the last year. Lumber prices are up nearly 200 percent.

Material cost on such a steep incline so rapidly, it’s unsustainable.

Many other contractors, homebuilders and construction workers say the same thing. It becomes a balancing act to honor the customer which makes it hard to survive.

“As soon as construction starts to tank then the economy tanks,” said Gailliard.