Livonia City Council returns to in-person meetings

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia City Council announced Wednesday it will be returning to in-person meetings at City Hall on June 14, 2021.

The next regular and study meetings, scheduled for June 14 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, will be the City Council’s first in-person meetings since August 5, 2020.

“With the new guidance from the MDHHS the City Council is very pleased to be able to resume in-person meetings at City Hall,” said Council President Kathleen McIntyre. “The Council is extremely grateful to our Information Systems Department for making our virtual meetings possible and successful during the past year, but we are ready and anxious to return to our work at City Hall welcoming meeting participants and attendees in person.”

Meanwhile, the City Council said guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remains in effect at Livonia City Hall. Social distancing measures and capacity limits are in place for indoor gatherings through the end of June.

For more information about the Livonia City Council and future meetings, visit the City Council webpage on the City website. To receive City Council meeting information via email, sign up for the City’s Notify Me system.

