The technology that’s helping organizations track vaccinations

Places like summer camps and colleges are requiring those attending to get vaccinated against COVID.

Technology companies are stepping in to help those organizations track vaccinations. Colleges across Michigan are requiring students to get vaccinated before the fall semester starts.

Oakland University was the first college in Michigan to require students who want to live on campus to get vaccinated. Now, sporting venues, camps and even some companies are requiring vaccinations too.

Daniel Lee is the CEO of Kokomo. That’s one of the latest companies to come out with a vaccine passport app and software. It’s providing a tool for workplaces to easily collect the proof of vaccinations.

One of the latest organizations to register for the software is a camp in Northern Michigan that’s affiliated with the University of Michigan.

Camp Director Mitch Rosenwasser said that a vaccine passport is crucial to getting things back to normal at camp.

Kokomo officials also said that their software will help contact tracing in the case of an outbreak.

