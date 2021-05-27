Child seriously injured in 4-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills, police say

Four vehicles involved in a crash on May 27, 2021, in Rochester Hills.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A child was seriously injured Thursday in a four-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills, police said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday (May 27) on Dequindre Road at Hamlin Road, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A small child, likely between 2 and 5 years old, was seriously hurt, according to officials.

No additional information about the crash has been revealed. A crash investigator is on the way to the scene.

Dequindre Road was shut down at Hamlin Road, authorities said.

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on May 27, 2021, in Rochester Hills. (WDIV)