Driver approaches same Dearborn Heights student after school twice in 2 weeks

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights student was approached by a driver twice in two weeks while she walked to pick up her younger sibling at an elementary school, officials said.

The student who was approached goes to Annapolis High School, officials said. She was waiting for her sibling at Polk Elementary School, according to authorities.

Both encounters happened at the intersection of Annapolis and Gertrude streets while the student was walking from the high school to the elementary school, officials said.

During the first encounter, the man pulled up and asked the girl for directions, authorities said. Two weeks later, the same driver asked the same student where she was going to and coming from, according to the school’s release.

Officials said the girl was able to catch up with other students who were walking on Annapolis Street both times she was approached by the driver.

The man was 20-25 years old with sandy blonde hair, authorities said. He was driving a dark green, older model SUV with scratches on the hood and passenger door, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.