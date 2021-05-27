Exclusive: Detroit public health officer talks position amid pandemic, lagging COVID vaccinations

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has taken Detroit on an emotional rollercoaster: The city was one of the nation’s earliest hot spots for virus outbreaks, and had among the highest COVID death rates in 2020.

And now, it is a city with one of the lowest vaccination rates.

Detroit Public Health Officer Denise Fair says that about 35% percent of city residents are currently vaccinated, but their goal is to reach 70%.

“We are really lagging behind,” Fair said. “If we don’t get 70% community immunity, who knows, I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to normal.”

Fair has been at the center of fighting this pandemic and keeping the public safe and informed. While she touts the rapid and successful efforts of mobilizing mass COVID testing when the city needed it most, getting Detroiters vaccinated against the virus is happening way too slowly.

