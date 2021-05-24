Vaccine Town Hall: Ask your questions here

Do you have outstanding questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Please share those questions here before our Vaccine Town Hall at 4 p.m. May 31. We will have a panel of experts answering questions about the vaccine, including:

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun – Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan

Dr. Rudolph Valentini – DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer (to answer vaccine for kids questions)

Dr. Adam Lauring – an epidemiologist and infectious disease physician who does research for RNA Biomedicine

Ask your question here: