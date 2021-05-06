Detroit Chief’s Health Officer answers tough questions from resident hesitant about COVID vaccine

DETROIT – As the statewide vaccination rate steadily rises, there are big concerns about numbers in the city of Detroit.

May 6, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 858,050; Death toll now at 18,054

As of May 6, only about 31% of residents have had at least on dose, lagging the rest of the state. Detroit Health Director Denise Fair said she’s doing everything she can to change that.

“If you get it, number one, are you still receptive to getting it again? How effective is it in terms of how long would actually last, as well as how effective is it in spreading COVID?” asked Keyon Clinton.

“Well, I’m so glad that we’re meeting today. You have really great questions and a lot of questions that you’re asking, a lot of other people have the same questions, so thank you for being bold,” answered Fair.

It’s a bold, yet much needed, conversation between Fair and Execution Fitness Coach with 1% Better Nation Keyon Clinton. You may remember Keyon Clinton when Local 4′s Larry Spruill interviewed him in April about why he was hesitant about getting the vaccine. Back then, Clinton said he had a lot of questions and Thursday, Fair said she’s going to answer them.

“So if you get it, and it’s ‘Hey, there’s still a chance you may get COVID. Our biggest thing is well, what’s the point of getting it?” said Clinton.