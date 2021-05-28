Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl missing since May 25

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ja’Toria Dickerson, who was last seen on May 25.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Ja’Toria was last seen at about 9 p.m. at her home in the 21400 block of Glenco Street. Her mother discovered her missing 30 minutes later.

Police said her mother reported that the teen left home without permission.

Ja’Toria Dickerson Details Age 15 years old Clothing Green jacket and blue jeans

Police said Ja’Toria is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

