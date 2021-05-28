Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl missing since May 25

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ja’Toria Dickerson, who was last seen on May 25.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Ja’Toria was last seen at about 9 p.m. at her home in the 21400 block of Glenco Street. Her mother discovered her missing 30 minutes later.
Police said her mother reported that the teen left home without permission.
|Ja’Toria Dickerson
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Clothing
|Green jacket and blue jeans
Police said Ja’Toria is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.