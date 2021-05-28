Cloudy icon
50º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl missing since May 25

Police say Ja’Toria Dickerson left home without persmission

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing
,
Missing Teen
,
Local News
,
News
,
Local
,
Ja'Toria Dickerson
,
Detroit
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
DPD Eighth Precinct
,
Glenco Street
,
Crime Stoppers
Ja'Toria Dickerson
Ja'Toria Dickerson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ja’Toria Dickerson, who was last seen on May 25.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Ja’Toria was last seen at about 9 p.m. at her home in the 21400 block of Glenco Street. Her mother discovered her missing 30 minutes later.

Police said her mother reported that the teen left home without permission.

Ja’Toria DickersonDetails
Age15 years old
ClothingGreen jacket and blue jeans

Police said Ja’Toria is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: