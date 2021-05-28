Police investigate murder-suicide at burned home in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Police revealed the bodies found inside a burning Warren home Friday morning were a part of a murder-suicide and were not killed by the fire.

According to Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, the discovery was made at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 28) in the 31500 block of Fairfield Drive, just north of 13 Mile Road.

Dwyer said a 37-year-old man had fatally shot a 32-year-old woman in the kitchen, started a fire in a bedroom and then shot himself.

Police are looking at surveillance camera footage in the neighborhood for more information in what led up to the incident.

“It’s very quiet. It’s an older community. Everyone kind of keeps to themselves,” said neighbor Jack Salome. “I just happened to look out the window and saw the cop cars across the street and then I got a phone call asking if my cameras were working. They’re trying to get as much evidence as they can.”

Authorities said they recovered the gun that was used and that they had never been called to the home before.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

