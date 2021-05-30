Clear icon
63º

Local News

NOAA testing hurricane hunting drones

Andrew Humphrey, CBM
, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: 
News
,
Tech
,
Tech Time
,
Metro Detroit
,
Drones
,
Science
,
Andrew Humphrey
,
Technology
,
Advanced Technology
NOAA testing hurricane hunting drones
NOAA testing hurricane hunting drones

DETROIT – Sunday’s episode of Tech Time featured information about the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration testing hurricane hunting drones.

You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.

Watch more: Tech Time segments

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: