1 killed, 2 injured in car crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person was killed and two were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle car crash on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning.

According to Detroit police, at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and E. McNichols Road, a black PT Cruiser, driven by an unidentified man, collided with a black 2011 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a woman, 27, with a 27-year-old man in the passenger seat.

Everyone involved in the crash was reportedly rushed to the hospital. Officials say the unidentified man in the PT Cruiser was declared dead upon arrival. The man and woman who were inside the Jeep were listed in temporary serious condition.

See footage from the scene in the video above.

Ad

Police are still investigating the details of the crash. No additional information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

More: Local news