Group making plans for Juneteenth festival in Detroit

DETROIT – Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed, is often celebrated by families across the nation -- with events including cookouts, parades or community festivals.

This year, a group of women are planning a special celebration right here in Metro Detroit.

They are looking for help to put this special day in the spotlight.

The group As in Heaven has been working on creating the Juneteenth festival in Detroit.

“To showcase that this is more than just about us. This is an American holiday and we want everyone to participate,” said Mikhaella Norwood, As in Heaven, director of programming.

Plans are in the works to have the festival in the same area where the Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum on Grand River Avenue in Detroit is located.

The sculpture garden at MBAD African Bead Museum houses 18 outdoor installations as well as the African Bead Gallery, N’kisi House and the African Language Wall.

There will be group dancing that people can engage in. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 19 from noon to 10:30 p.m.

“The idea that I can celebrate the beauty of my race and you can celebrate the beauty of your race and we can still come together and unite under that,” said Alexis Whyms, As in Heaven director of production.

Though Juneteenth’s history is based on the history of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth shouldn’t just be about solemnly remembering injustices. It’s also a time to celebrate freedom and equal rights.

Juneteenth is a complicated, multifaceted holiday. Acknowledge the horrors of slavery and the strides that still need to be made, but remind yourself that this is a time to celebrate strong people and steps forward.

Staying positive attracts more people to the idea of celebration, and helps to inform people who might not otherwise observe Juneteenth.

Juneteenth in the D has all of the information posted online about how to purchase tickets and additional information on location and times.

There is much need for festival volunteers to help the event run smoothly. Click here if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.

