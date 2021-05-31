Sterling Heights observes Memorial Day with ribbon cutting to rededicate city’s Memorial Garden

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor the men and women who died while serving their country.

It was a day of respect and reflection in Sterling Heights as the city held its 41st Memorial Day ceremony outside City Hall.

“Memorial Day means to be just honoring fallen soldiers who gave it all. Gave their life for this country,” Grand Marshall Sharron Allen said.

Allen served in the army from 1981 until 2001.

The city held a ceremony with a ribbon cutting to rededicate the city’s newly renovated Memorial Garden.

The garden includes a Vietnam Memorial, Wounded Veterans Memorial, Women of the Military Memorial, Korea Memorial, Freedom Tree Memorial, memorial benches and several trees. There are plans to add picnic tables.

“It’s not about the parade. It’s not about the barbecue. It’s about honoring soldiers,” Allen said.

The annual ceremony included a parade, which community leaders and members said is a way to say thank you to those who have died serving the country.

“It’s only because of them. So it’s a very somer day in the city of Sterling Heights and across the country,” Mayor Michael Taylor said.

