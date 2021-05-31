Michigan gov. honors fallen veterans in Memorial Day video

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are honoring the lives of fallen veterans this Memorial Day with a new video

“On Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives so that the rest of us could live ours freely and peacefully,” Whitmer said. “We owe our fallen men and women in uniform a debt that we can never repay. My heart goes out to the servicemembers we have lost and to their families, who live on with one more empty chair, a wall of photographs, and a lifetime of stories. Our country has been built and protected by people who stood up for something greater than themselves. Thanks to their service and sacrifice, our future is bright.”

You can watch their video below.

“The best way to honor Memorial Day is to recognize the bravery and strength of our military men and women,” Gilchrist said. “To our Gold Star families, we see you and we recognize the enormity of your sacrifice. You carry a burden few of us can fully comprehend. We must continue to tell the stories of our heroes and strive to live up to their legacies. The members of our armed services represent the best of us. They are patriots who serve our country selflessly, and we will keep their memories alive in our hearts this Memorial Day and for years to come.”

