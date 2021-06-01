17-year-old in critical condition after being shot in head at Washtenaw County home

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies are investigating a shooting involving four teens after one of them, a 17-year-old, was shot in the head, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Bunton Road in Ypsilanti Township Monday at 3:30 a.m. Police said four teens, all 17 years old, were at a home in the area when one of the teens took out a handgun.

Police said the gun discharged and struck a 17-year-old in the head. Deputies arrived on the scene and provided aid until the teen could be transported to a hospital.

The victim is alive but in critical condition, according to officials.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

