Boy Scouts of America under investigation in Michigan following sex abuse allegations

LANSING, Mich. – The Boy Scouts of America are under investigation in Michigan following reports of alleged sexual abuse.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are being investigated after sex abuse allegations “came to light.” Nessel’s office, in collaboration with Michigan State Police, are asking the public to report any instances of abuse related to their investigation.

Anyone with information about the BSA that might contribute to their investigation is asked to call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 anytime from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say that tips can be made anonymously.

Nessel’s office announced Tuesday, June 1 that reports of sexual abuse were disclosed during recent civil litigation.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe -- with the public’s help -- we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said in a press release Tuesday. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”

Amid a BSA bankruptcy case in 2020, about 90,000 claims of sexual abuse were made, lawyers report.

In March of this year, those representing child sex abuse survivors in the BSA bankruptcy case agreed to extend a halt on the lawsuits in exchange for local troop rosters that could help victims validate their claims.

