Local News

Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office receives grant to help manage backlog of cases due to COVID

Grant received by MSP from Department of Justice

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Illustration
Illustration (Graham Media Group)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich.The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been selected to receive a grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program.

The grant was received by the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant will allow Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido to hire two full-time, temporary assistant prosecuting attorneys to deal with issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource is meant to help manage a backlog of cases.

