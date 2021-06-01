Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office receives grant to help manage backlog of cases due to COVID

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been selected to receive a grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program.

The grant was received by the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Although we are still awaiting the funds, we anticipate that this is only the first small step in obtaining the much needed resources to combat the stockpiling of cases due to lack of in-person court hearings.” Pete Lucido

The grant will allow Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido to hire two full-time, temporary assistant prosecuting attorneys to deal with issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource is meant to help manage a backlog of cases.

“Through hiring even temporary additional personnel we will better prepared when the courts open back up. Victims of these cases have waited long enough to see justice, begin healing, and start feeling a sense of closure.” Pete Lucido

