Highland Park police detective charged with distributing drugs on job

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Tiffany Lipkovitch, a Highland Park police detective, is accused of selling drugs on the job while in complete uniform.

A photo was captured in a Highland Park gas station that allegedly captured the officer receiving money as the middle person in a drug transaction.

The nearly 20-page complaint states from June to September of 2018, the officer unknowingly worked an FBI informant to make transactions for her alleged drug dealer friend, Amber Bellamy.

The undercover sting ultimately led that FBI informant buying fentanyl-laced heroin.

Some of the phone calls were even recorded.

The transcript from one conversation gets interesting when Lipkovitch allegedly questions what the heroin is laced with and is told “fentanyl.”

Lipkovitch is reportedly still employed with the Highland Park Police Department.

She is being charged with conspiring to distributing controlled substances, distributing controlled substances

