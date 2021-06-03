Debris falling from deteriorating Detroit building closes road on city’s east side

DETROIT – Metro Detroit residents are being told to avoid several roads due to debris falling from a deteriorating building.

The building has been a problem for years and it’s been getting worse. It was built in 1919 and has been vacant since 2007.

The City of Detroit Department of Public Works department is closing East Warren Avenue at Dequindre Street, St. Aubin Street and East Forest Avenue. Residents are asked to use a detour route on Canfield or Russell streets.

Authorities said the owner of the building has been issued nearly $5,000 in tickets and will continue to issue tickets until the owner addresses the hazard. The Buildings, Safety Engineering, & Environmental Department is also working with the law department on potential legal action.

