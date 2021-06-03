Cloudy icon
62º

Local News

Debris falling from deteriorating Detroit building closes road on city’s east side

Bricks, masonry falling 100 feet onto sidewalk, street

Tim Pamplin

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Traffic
,
Traffic News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Wayne County
,
Warren Avenue
,
Dequindre Street
,
Forest Avenue
,
St. Aubin Street
,
Canfield Street
,
Crime
,
Fines
,
Street Closure
Debris falling from deteriorating Detroit building closes road on city’s east side
Debris falling from deteriorating Detroit building closes road on city’s east side

DETROIT – Metro Detroit residents are being told to avoid several roads due to debris falling from a deteriorating building.

The building has been a problem for years and it’s been getting worse. It was built in 1919 and has been vacant since 2007.

The City of Detroit Department of Public Works department is closing East Warren Avenue at Dequindre Street, St. Aubin Street and East Forest Avenue. Residents are asked to use a detour route on Canfield or Russell streets.

Authorities said the owner of the building has been issued nearly $5,000 in tickets and will continue to issue tickets until the owner addresses the hazard. The Buildings, Safety Engineering, & Environmental Department is also working with the law department on potential legal action.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.

More: Traffic news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: