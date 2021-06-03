Jim Henson exhibition opens at the Henry Ford

DEARBORN, Mich. – The work of American icon Jim Henson -- the mind behind “Sesame Street,” “The Muppet Show,” “Labyrinth,” “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal” and more -- will be on display at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

The exhibit explores Henson’s storied career from his experimental film projects to the Muppets. The exhibit will feature a number of artifacts -- including 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes and interactive experiences that allow visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.

