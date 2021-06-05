Authorities seize 400 pounds of illegal fireworks being sold from Detroit home

About 400 pounds of fireworks were seized from a house on Detroit's east side on May 30, 2021.

DETROIT – Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a Detroit home May 30.

According to authorities, the fireworks were being sold from a residence located near the intersection of Wexford Street and East Outer Drive. Officers with the Michigan State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Detroit Police Department found about 400 pounds of fireworks in the home.

Police said they received a tip about illegal fireworks and when officers arrived at the home, they found the fireworks on the lawn alongside several signs advertising firework sales.

Fire Marshals said citations would be issued and the fireworks were seized due to a violation of the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act.

More: Detroit crime news