Partly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Driver flees police with 3 children in car after selling heroin to undercover Eastpointe officers

Andra Jones faces 7 charges

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Eastpointe
,
Macomb County
,
Local
,
Crime
,
Heroin
,
Drug Bust
,
Police Chase
,
Eastpointe Police
,
Eastpointe Police Department
,
Eastpointe Crime
,
Car Chase
Andra Latize Jones
Andra Latize Jones (Eastpointe Police Department)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A driver tried to flee Eastpointe police with three children in his car after selling heroin to undercover officers, authorities said.

Andra Latize Jones is accused of selling heroin to undercover officers on Monday (June 7), according to police.

After the sale, uniformed officers showed themselves, and Jones fled in a car with three children inside, officials said.

He was arrested after a brief car chase and foot pursuit, according to Eastpointe police.

Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Jones has been charged with delivery of heroin under 50 grams, third-degree fleeing and eluding, maintaining a drug vehicle, resisting/obstructing arrest, fourth-degree child abuse, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without security.

He was arraigned in 38th District Court, and bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: