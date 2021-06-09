Michigan Lottery: St. Clair County woman wins $361K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A St. Clair County woman describes winning a $361,184 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery as a “gift from God.”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Deluxe Party Store, located at 69209 North Main Street in Richmond.

“I really enjoy playing the Fast Cash games and usually play the Jackpot Slots game,” said the 74-year-old player. “I scanned the ticket right after I purchased it and a message came up saying I need to visit a Lottery office. I thought the machine was broken, so I called one of the employees over who told me the message meant I had won big.

“When I asked how much I had won, he looked the ticket over and said: ‘The jackpot!’ We were both so excited, we couldn’t believe it.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a new car and help her family.

“Winning a prize like this feels like a gift from God,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Cash Blast – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Super Lucky 7′s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

In 2020, players won more than $64 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.